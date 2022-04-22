Kiwanis Club Rodeo returns to Statesboro

Sky Cams
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The weekend looks perfect for the annual Kiwanis Club rodeo in Statesboro.

Some of the featured performers say they heard about Statesboro long before they got here because of the crowds and hospitality.

Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn has toured Statesboro this week but she hasn’t had to sell excitement for the rodeo. The show draws big crowds, especially now at the county Ag Arena.

She says she heard about Statesboro from the rodeo promoter as soon as she won her title.

”When we go to Statesboro, we’re going to have an awesome crowd. The rodeo committee is awesome. They’re going to keep you busy. But you’re not going to be treated any better and, man, they delivered on that expectation and tenfold on it.” said Lynn.

She says they go out of their way to deliver family entertainment and help the Kiwanis Club raise money for charities across the community.

