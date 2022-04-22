Plans to alter several well-known Savannah sites under review by city staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big plans are being considered by Savannah City leaders that will determine the future of several key city-owned properties. Those include the Civic Center complex with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena and the Johnny Mercer Theater, as well as the Thomas Gamble Building next to City Hall.

Savannah’s City Manager is looking at proposed plans city council would like his staff to start exploring. And that’s the key word, explore, as no decisions were made or votes cast just yet.

Built back in the 1970′s, the Civic Center Complex is showing it’s age, and a significant investment would be needed to keep it as is.

“The infrastructure of this building has reached the end of it’s useful life. And so it’s in need of some significant renovation and replacement,” said David Keating, Senior Director of Savannah’s Real Estate Services

Last week, City Council members were given two options that would address that challenge. The option favored by the majority of Council explores the possibility of razing the Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena, which a consultant told council members last week is no longer profitable. The arena is currently rehearsal space for a show performing at the Enmarket Arena. Leveling the MLK Jr. Arena would also restore seven of the original ten blocks of the Oglethorpe Plan. The majority of Council also favored keeping and renovating the Johnny Mercer Theater.

Keating said, “It’s possible to sever the old arena from the remaining structure, and then if you did that it’s an opportunity to create a brand new façade.”

Unlike the MLK Jr. Arena, the Johnny Mercer Theater is still profitable, and the city doesn’t own another venue like it. That said, Keating said it would need some work if Council decided to keep it.

“It’s outdated. And we need new chairs, new sound systems, new lighting systems. We need some acoustical fine tuning.”

The City also needs to create 100-thousand square feet of office space for it’s employees that are still in leased space. So city staff are now exploring the possibility of keeping and renovating the Gamble Building.

“The Gamble Building is about 40,000 square feet. And the City’s office needs are about 100,000. So that leaves about a 60,000 square foot gap. That’s currently, that would not provide any room for growth.”

That gap could be filled by building a new city building in the space between the Johnny Mercer Theater and Oglethorpe Avenue. That building could be anywhere from 60,000 to 100,000 square feet, which would give the city all the office space they need.

City staff is due to meet next week to start discussing next steps, which include looking at funding options.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.