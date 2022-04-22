Proposed ordinance could change rules for pet owners in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposed ordinance would put several rules in place to stop tethering and animals roaming around without an owner.

“Tethering isn’t the ideal way to keep a dog.”

Using a rope to tie up your pet or tethering has been illegal for some time in Chatham County, according to Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper.

He says they received about 330 calls in March, with 40 of them being welfare checks. Many of those involved tethering.

“Even saying it was illegal we would still have to go out and we’d still have to educate people about what exactly that meant and what tethering was.”

Which sparked these proposed changes to the ordinance.

A few being that the owner has to use a trolley system or runner that must be 10 feet long and be more than 7 feet above the ground, each animal tethered by the trolley system has to have access to its own shelter, food, water and shade, and of most importance to Dr. Harper...

“One of the big conditions is that the dog has to be spayed and neutered because that’s pretty important. If you’re going to have a dog that your not in your back yard or whatever and your tethering the dog out and you don’t have it spayed or neutered that can attract other dogs.”

Harper says of those roughly 330 calls in March about 90 of them are dogs at-large, meaning they are running loose with nobody controlling them.

Right now after three offenses, your dog must be spayed and neutered. The new ordinance would change that number to two.

“We respond to so many dog at large charges that we have to figure out the best way to enforce those laws and hold people accountable. Safety is our top priority.”

There are even more changes on the table.

Animals who are always outside would have to 100 square feet of space.

But before those changes go into affect, they do want to hear public opinion.

“Anything with animal welfare, you are going to have a huge gambit of different opinions.”

Animal Services is hosting a public meeting in person and online on Monday, May 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re hoping with involving the community this way, we can get input from them, listen to the community and take that into consideration before we make big changes.”

After that meeting, the Chatham County Commission will have the final say.

The meeting will be in the Chatham County Commission meeting room.

