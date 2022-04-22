Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pet lovers in Savannah are counting down the days until Sunday, May 1st -- and the return of Doggie Carnival in Forsyth Park.

The popular event benefits the Humane Society for Greater Savannah - and sponsored by Woof Gang Bakery.

Dave Pence is the owner of Woof Gang and he joined WTOC in-studio on this Rescue Me Friday with a look ahead to the Doggie Carnival.

Doggie Carnival is happening Sunday, May 1st from noon to 4pm in Forsyth Park.

There will be food and plenty of dog and kid friendly activities and games.

Let’s take a look at some adoptable animals in our area - these are with the Palmetto Animal League.

Jack Daniels is a gentle 6-year old Sheppard mix. He knows basic commands, is cat friendly and gets along with some dogs. He’s neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his shots.

And Nellie is both spunky and cuddly - she enjoys sitting in your lap.

She is 5 years old, spayed, chipped and up to date on shots. She has been in PAL’s adoption center for six months.

If you would like to meet either Jack Daniels or Nellie - you can set up an appointment at Palmetto Animal League dot Org.

One Love Animal Rescue has a special needs dog they are trying to place in a special adoption situation.

Dale was in a foster home in Macon, but had to leave because circumstances changed for the family. You can see Dale is a tripod dog - meaning he has three legs. His front left leg had to be amputated and that seems to have affected his personality.

So, One Love is looking for a quiet home for him where there are no children or other pets and a person who can spend time walking and training him.

If you are interested, contact Kristin, with One Love’s Foster Team at oneloveanimalrescue.com

