Savannah-Chatham schools hosting Family Engagement Day event at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is hosting an event on Saturday, April 30, at Daffin Park.

The Family Engagement Day event will include food trucks, music, games, reading activities and special guests.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The top three schools with the most parent attendance will receive prizes. Students must register at the event information table by 2:30 p.m. in order to be counted for the attendance competition.

