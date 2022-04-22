Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Fire responds to fire on exterior of apartment complex in 1500 block of Benton Blvd.

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.

They were called to the 1500 block of Benton Boulevard at 2:57 a.m. Firefighters discovered a small fire in an area were the electrical system had blown through the wall.

They were able to extinguish the fire and and keep it mostly concentrated to the exterior of the building. About 50 residents are without power as power crews work to mitigate the issue.

No one was injured or permanently displaced.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
A Jacob's kit used in emergency situations.
Burton Fire’s ‘Jacob Kit’ program saves second life after wreck
Veterans in Hinesville to benefit from new income tax bill
Veterans in Georgia to benefit from new income tax bill

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
*
Happening today: Books to Kids drive at E. Shaver Booksellers
Earth Day serves as a celebration of the planet we live on, as well as a reminder of the...
City of Savannah celebrating Earth Day
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, left, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, middle, and Gov....
Future of SC election reform bill in jeopardy, despite unanimous support in House and Senate