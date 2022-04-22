Savannah Fire responds to fire on exterior of apartment complex in 1500 block of Benton Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.

They were called to the 1500 block of Benton Boulevard at 2:57 a.m. Firefighters discovered a small fire in an area were the electrical system had blown through the wall.

They were able to extinguish the fire and and keep it mostly concentrated to the exterior of the building. About 50 residents are without power as power crews work to mitigate the issue.

No one was injured or permanently displaced.

