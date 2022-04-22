Sunshine returns today, nice weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warmer Friday morning with clear conditions returning.

Patchy fog is possible this morning, followed by sunshine and highs near 80° this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/bcemlSuSIH — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 22, 2022

Lows start out in the mid 50s inland and 60s along the coast. Temperatures climb to the 70s by lunchtime, get outside and enjoy it if you can! Highs top out near 80 degrees with an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the afternoon. The weather will be nearly-perfect for evening plans, with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset Friday.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 7:48AM I 6.8′ 1:43PM 1.0′ 7:54PM

This weekend is looking nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Pollen counts will be high, so make sure you take your allergy medicine this weekend!

The weather looks great this weekend, but pollen levels will be high! pic.twitter.com/kDvdvCRNTD — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 22, 2022

We’ll remain dry through Monday, with a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two returning this coming Tuesday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will both be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler air moves in during the middle of the week behind Tuesday’s front with highs dropping back in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

