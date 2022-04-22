Sky Cams
Sunshine returns today, nice weekend ahead!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are warmer Friday morning with clear conditions returning.

Lows start out in the mid 50s inland and 60s along the coast. Temperatures climb to the 70s by lunchtime, get outside and enjoy it if you can! Highs top out near 80 degrees with an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the afternoon. The weather will be nearly-perfect for evening plans, with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset Friday.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 7:48AM I 6.8′ 1:43PM 1.0′ 7:54PM

This weekend is looking nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Pollen counts will be high, so make sure you take your allergy medicine this weekend!

We’ll remain dry through Monday, with a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two returning this coming Tuesday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will both be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler air moves in during the middle of the week behind Tuesday’s front with highs dropping back in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

