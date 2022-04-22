Sky Cams
Tormenta will face MLS side as US Open Cup run continues

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC in Statesboro is about to fight way above its weight class.

It’s competing in the U.S. Open Cup. The tournament allows teams from all four divisions under the U.S. Soccer Federation to compete for a title.

Teams in lower divisions, like Tormenta, get a chance to make a Cinderella run and face a Major League Soccer squad.

Tormenta has already taken down two teams from a division above them in this U.S. Open Cup run. Now they’ll play up as high as they can.

Tormenta will battle MLS team Inter Miami in the Round of 32 next month. It’s the deepest Open Cup run in Tormenta’s history, and they’ll need an upset win on the road to keep it going.

The game time was just announced Thursday.

Tormenta will head down to Fort Lauderdale to take on Inter Miami on May 10, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

