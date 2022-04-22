Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill parents are taking their concerns to social media about the rise in crime at the Richmond Hill Recreation Complex.

There have been at least two possible armed robberies in the past couple of months.

The sheriff’s office said the volume of calls to the recreation complex aren’t normal.

What makes it worse is that they are looking at kids who are responsible.

Parents say until this stops, they aren’t comfortable letting their kids go back

“It’s the only option and it’s no longer safe,” said Jennifer Allen, a parent in Richmond Hill.

Jennifer Allen’s daughter hung out at the recreation complex everyday until she came home last month.

She told her mom that she was with friends when one of them saw a boy with a gun.

“She told my daughter there was a gun so they left right away,” Allen said.

What’s not clear is if the gun was real or fake.

“Whether it’s real or not, if an object is used to intimidate someone, I’m going to consider that a weapon,” she said.

Weeks later, the sheriff’s office received reports of a different armed robbery, involving juveniles.

“She’s worried she can’t hang out because it’s not safe,” Allen said.

Another parent in Richmond Hill said he doesn’t feel it’s safe for his daughter either.

Tripp Casey said a group of boys confronted his daughter’s boyfriend and stole his bike.

“We don’t want our kids to live in fear when they’re out attending a sports event at the skate park or if they just wanna play a game of basketball,” said Tripp Casey, a parent in Richmond Hill.

Parents like Allen and Casey are saying something needs to be done.

“There definitely needs to be an increased security whether it be cameras or a police presence or some kind of deterrent,” Casey said.

The sheriff’s office added that right now they can’t comment on the kind of weapons involved but they did make a post on Facebook calling it “fake”.

Bryan County Sheriff's Office
Bryan County Sheriff's Office(WTOC)

The sheriff’s office is still investigating, but in the mean time, they’re adding extra patrols at night and possibly more cameras.

“We want parents to feel confident that their kids can be here safely,” said Deputy Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

But the sheriff’s office said the ones possible committing the crimes are kids between the ages of 12 and 16.

“Kids are so vulnerable within that realm and social media has so much influence over younger people,” said Deputy Fleming.

“They think they’re being cool, but they’re going to end up in prison so might as well stop it now,” said Allen.

The Richmond Hill Recreation Complex is a county building within city limits so it’s the sheriff’s jurisdiction, but they are thinking of reaching out to Richmond Hill Police for assistance with patrolling.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they’re looking at possible charges for the most recent incident and any kids charged will have to go through juvenile court.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin...
Pedestrian killed in crash on MLK Blvd., GSP investigating

Latest News

Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Go Red for Women Fashion Show supports American Heart Association
Candler Co. hemp farm expanding operation as demand for products grows
Memorial Health doctor discusses removal of mask requirement on public transportation
Memorial Health doctor discusses removal of mask requirement on public transportation