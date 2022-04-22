Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill parents are taking their concerns to social media about the rise in crime at the Richmond Hill Recreation Complex.

There have been at least two possible armed robberies in the past couple of months.

The sheriff’s office said the volume of calls to the recreation complex aren’t normal.

What makes it worse is that they are looking at kids who are responsible.

Parents say until this stops, they aren’t comfortable letting their kids go back

“It’s the only option and it’s no longer safe,” said Jennifer Allen, a parent in Richmond Hill.

Jennifer Allen’s daughter hung out at the recreation complex everyday until she came home last month.

She told her mom that she was with friends when one of them saw a boy with a gun.

“She told my daughter there was a gun so they left right away,” Allen said.

What’s not clear is if the gun was real or fake.

“Whether it’s real or not, if an object is used to intimidate someone, I’m going to consider that a weapon,” she said.

Weeks later, the sheriff’s office received reports of a different armed robbery, involving juveniles.

“She’s worried she can’t hang out because it’s not safe,” Allen said.

Another parent in Richmond Hill said he doesn’t feel it’s safe for his daughter either.

Tripp Casey said a group of boys confronted his daughter’s boyfriend and stole his bike.

“We don’t want our kids to live in fear when they’re out attending a sports event at the skate park or if they just wanna play a game of basketball,” said Tripp Casey, a parent in Richmond Hill.

Parents like Allen and Casey are saying something needs to be done.

“There definitely needs to be an increased security whether it be cameras or a police presence or some kind of deterrent,” Casey said.

The sheriff’s office added that right now they can’t comment on the kind of weapons involved but they did make a post on Facebook calling it “fake”.

Bryan County Sheriff's Office (WTOC)

The sheriff’s office is still investigating, but in the mean time, they’re adding extra patrols at night and possibly more cameras.

“We want parents to feel confident that their kids can be here safely,” said Deputy Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

But the sheriff’s office said the ones possible committing the crimes are kids between the ages of 12 and 16.

“Kids are so vulnerable within that realm and social media has so much influence over younger people,” said Deputy Fleming.

“They think they’re being cool, but they’re going to end up in prison so might as well stop it now,” said Allen.

The Richmond Hill Recreation Complex is a county building within city limits so it’s the sheriff’s jurisdiction, but they are thinking of reaching out to Richmond Hill Police for assistance with patrolling.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they’re looking at possible charges for the most recent incident and any kids charged will have to go through juvenile court.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.