Vidalia firefighters earns ARFF certification

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a lot of air traffic at the Vidalia Regional Airport this week as the Onion Festival is underway.

With those big crowds packing into a small town, emergency workers are making sure they’re ready. For some Vidalia firefighters, they’ve got a new certification that shows they can handle anything that comes up.

It’s called the ARFF certification, which stands for Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting. The department says they wanted to have this certification because of the growth the airport has seen in recent years.

Assistant chief with the Vidalia Fire Department, Ben Allen says right now four of the firefighters are currently certified. Soon, the rest of the department will be as well.

Allen says they did their training with the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah and it took two weeks to finish the program. Now, Allen says they can be at the airport ready to handle any problems on the runway right away.

Also helping in this effort is this new truck dedicated to the airport. It carries 3,000 gallons of water and 300 gallons of foam for covering fuel spills.

“Our airport has picked up traffic tremendously and we have multi-million dollar jets flying in all the time, so given the pilots and owners a little bit of safety makes them feel good and makes them keep coming,” Allen said.

Allen says they’re also working towards building a fire station on the airport’s property.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.