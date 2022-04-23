7 years since deadly crash involving Georgia Southern University nursing students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was seven years ago that 5 Georgia Southern nursing students were killed in a deadly crash, caused by a distracted driver.

Only two women survived.

“The last thing I remember was laughing and I looked down at my phone and that was it”

Brittney McDaniel was one of two survivors in a crash on I-16 that killed five of her closest classmates and friends

They were all Georgia Southern Students headed to clinical training.

McDaniel flew out of the car - that’s one of the last things she remembered until her mother told her what happened from her hospital bed.

“She told me that Abbie didn’t make it....”

And the other girls in her car and the one behind it...

“when she told me that i was like...what? what no.”

It’s seven years later and it’s still hard for her to process.

“I was ejected from the vehicle and I could’ve landed completely wrong and my life could’ve been over right then and there.”

She says she dealt with survivor’s guilt for a long time.

“I just felt like I didn’t really want to celebrate my life when others were not able to make it.”

McDaniel didn’t look at the pictures from the hospital until last night.

“I definitely think it was a miracle.”

McDaniel had a traumatic brain injury and had to stay in the hospital for over a month with broken bones so she couldn’t even go to their funerals or say goodbye.

“I went out there to see her. I talked to her. I told her my goodbyes and that relieved me a lot that I was finally able to get some closure”

Then a semester later, she went back to nursing school and graduated in 2016.

“My motivation was Abbie, McKay, Morgan, Emily and Caitlin. You know...for them. I had to live that out.”

Brittney McDaniel now has her own elective ultra sound studio in Statesboro and her own party business.

She says she still sends prayers to all of the families involved and she hopes their names live on forever.

