Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 4-23-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’re enjoying some beautiful Spring weather so far this weekend. Most everyone minus the islands made it above 80° this afternoon as a persistent onshore wind is keeping beaches a little cooler. We’ll have a bright sunset at 8pm with 72°.

Daybreak Sunday 58° with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 83°. If you’re going to the beaches, there should be a low risk of rip currents, but make sure you check the flags that the lifeguards are flying because that can and does change.

Monday 60/85 and mostly sunny.

Tuesday a cold front will pass through our cities and off shore Tuesday night. This will not be a widespread rainmaker for us with only isolated to scattered showers and storms likely. It’ll be warm too: 63/87.

After a brief cool off Wednesday in the wake of the cold front, temperatures will moderate back to near to slightly above seasonal normal Thursday and Friday.

Marine: Sunday and Monday: There are no concerns through the period. A general south to southwest flow. Winds will generally remain less than 15 kt with seas 2-3ft mainly comprised of an easterly swell.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

