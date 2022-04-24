Sky Cams
Crews respond to a kitchen fire in the 1000 Block of West 38th Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday around 1:24 p.m.

Engine 5 was the first to arrive at the fire in the 1000 Block of West 38th Street.

Firefighters found a burning pot on the stove.

They say when the fire was put out it extended to a section of the wall.

According to Savannah Fire, a resident suffered smoke inhalation and two people were displaced.

The resident was taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

