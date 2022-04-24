D1 golf conference championship being played on Dataw Island

DATAW ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Another golf tournament in the Lowcountry, but this time it’s the collegiate ranks, as the CAA Men’s Golf Conference championship is being played on Dataw Island.

The Division-I Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Golf Championship is underway in Beaufort Country with nine schools (College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Towson, UNCW, and William & Mary) competing for the title.

Last year College of Charleston brought it home, and they’ll try to repeat again in 2022 as teams of 5 players compete on the Cotton Dike Course. A win will give them a chance to compete for the NCAA D1 Men’s Golf National Championship.

Dataw Island hosts a college golf tournament annually, and Beaufort High’s golf team even uses the course. Everyone around the community says they love having events like these and young golfers out on the course.

“It brings awareness to the area. I know here we have so much good golf, but I know Dataw has been kind of a little bit under-the-radar, so it’s nice to host these things and get us kind of on the map,” said Chris Howard, the first assistant golf professional at Dataw Island. “I know we’re hosting a couple of big events in the fall for the South Carolina Golf Association and the USGA.”

According to a release, the Cotton Dike Course is one of South Carolina’s top 50-rated courses, and this conference championship is their first major tournament of the year.

“The players and coaches are enthusiastic about traveling to Beaufort, SC, to compete at one of the state’s Top 50-rated courses,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio in a release. “The athletes really enjoyed playing at Dataw Island last year and are grateful for the opportunity to return as they complete their seasons at this division championship, and perhaps even a earn their way to the NCAA championship.”

In the same release, President & CEO of Greater Beaufort-Port Royal CVB Robb Wells said he is excited about this continued partnership with Dataw Island, stating “Dataw Island has really stepped up to help secure this event. We are so appreciative of all involved – from the general manager to the golf staff, we can’t land this type of event without Dataw Island. Period.”

Christian Kata, Chair of the Beaufort Area Sports Council, shares the sentiment, saying “The sports council is so excited to host the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Golf Championships. We look forward to seeing the teams on the course and hope that they enjoy one of the finest courses the Lowcountry of South Carolina has to offer, the Tom Fazio-designed ‘Cotton Dike’.”

“Giving back and supporting these young athletes is something that our membership and staff truly enjoy,” said Chris Fearn, Dataw Island’s Director of Golf in an email release. “We’ve got excellent partners in the Beaufort Area Sports Council and the CVB, and we owe a lot to both in helping to bring this fantastic event to our island.”

The scoring for the event is the total of the 4 lowest scores for each team per day. UNCW edged out Charleston to win the championship at Pinehurst No. 8 two years ago, and last year, Charleston took the Championship title at Dataw Island.

“The courses are in great condition and the field looks really talented, which should make for an excellent three days of competition,” Fearn said

Practice rounds will be help on Saturday, with competition taking place Sunday – Tuesday. Spectators are welcome; please check in at the Security Gate House as you enter the island.

Schedule of Events:

Monday, April 26th - Round 2 (18 holes) - First start time 8:30am; last start time 11:42am (all play starts on #1) Practice Facilities will only be open in the morning for tournament player use.

Tuesday, April 27th - Final Round (18 holes) - First start time 8:00am; last start time 10:00am (all play starts on #1 and #10)

Practice Facilities will be closed for tournament player use only from 7:00am to 10:00am.

