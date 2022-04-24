Fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Ogeechee Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Chatham County Police say it happened near the intersection of Dean Forest Road and Ogeechee Road. First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in the area are shut down as a result of the crash.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.