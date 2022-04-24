Hundreds of kids gathered at the 2022 Bug Fest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Bug Fest brought hundreds of kids out to the Savannah Children’s Museum Saturday.

“Do you like bugs?

“No.” Sullivan Bush, 3-year-old said.

“No? Why did you come to bug fest?”

Because the bugs need to go home, they need a safe place to live,” Bush said

A budding environmentalist, something there’s a few of out. “Its a celebration of all things bugs.”

Organizers expected about 800 people to come through the event for a wide ranging bug experience.

“We’ve got bug related activities, arts and crafts, the eat-a-bug club... so all sorts of fun bug related stuff,” Kendall Graham, Assistant Organizer, Bug Fest said.

They even had an armadillo, which as far as I know isn’t a bug, but in case you’re wondering what it’s like to pet one.

“He was comfy, and he was soft.”

Sullivan’s just one of many here in tune with the nature around him, but others go about it a little differently.

“I don’t really look at bugs, but at school I kind of let lovebugs crawl on me,” Matthew Johnson, 5-year-old said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.