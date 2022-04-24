Man killed in shooting at Statesboro apartment

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead following a shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex Saturday.

The Statesboro Police Department says officers were dispatched to Pinewood Manor Apartments at 6:47 p.m. Saturday.

Officers discovered 26-year-old De’onta Trowel-Mosteller dead on the scene.

The investigation indicates multiple people were nearby when the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Jared Akins at the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911. You can also submit anonymous tips to tips@statesboroga.gov.

