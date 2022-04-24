Sky Cams
The NAACP host voter empowerment event in Savannah

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of next month’s election the NAACP hosted a voter empowerment event Sunday.

Members from Chatham County’s Board of Registrars were on hand to answer member questions about the registration process and drop box locations.

Election officials say with changes to the absentee voting process, it’s important that they get the information out to voters.

“There’s a short turn around for an individual to request an absentee ballot and to receive it. It used to be 180 days but now it’s only a 78-day process with absentee ballots going out on the 25th which is tomorrow so we wanted to make sure we got all the information out front,” Sabrina German, Director, Chatham County Voter Registration Office said.

Monday is the final day to register to vote in next month’s primary and special elections.

