One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been injured and one died after two overnight shootings in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the first shooting took place at the Timesaver Store located at 502 W. Bay Street around 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located two adult males and both were taken to the hospital.

One victim suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Benjamin Tucker, 27, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died from his injury.

Savannah Police Homicide Detectives and Forensics Investigators were requested at the scene to investigate Tucker’s death.

They say the investigation led to the identification of a shooting suspect, 28-year-old Georgiamae Lawrence.

Lawrence was booked into the Chatham County jail Sunday morning on a charge of murder.

Soon after, police responded to a second shooting in the area of Congress Street and Barnard Street around 2:55 a.m.

Police say they found a 23-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for his injury.

The two shootings, police say, don’t appear to be related.

SPD Homicide Detectives and Aggravated Assault Detectives are investigating.

Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

