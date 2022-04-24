Sky Cams
SCAD held its 41st Sidewalk Arts Festival Saturday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were in Forsyth Park Saturday, you may have noticed the sidewalks looked a little different.

The Savannah College of Art and Design held its 41st Sidewalk Arts Festival.

Students and alumni competed for cash prizes by filling in nearly 800 sidewalk squares with art designs.

Artists say they enjoyed the opportunity to show their art off to those passing by.

“It’s just fun. It brings everyone together and I think it brings a lot of people that aren’t SCAD students around and I think it fosters an appreciation of art,” Madison St. George, Artist said.

Prizes were given out in many categories including peace, love and spirit.

