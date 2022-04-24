Three injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured after two overnight shootings in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department the first shooting happened at Bay Street and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Police say two adult males have been taken to the hospital. One has serious injuries.

Soon after, police responded to a second shooting on Congress Street where police say they found one man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The two shootings, police say, don’t appear to be related.

No additional information on either shooting is available at this time. Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

