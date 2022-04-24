Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Three injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people have been injured after two overnight shootings in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department the first shooting happened at Bay Street and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Police say two adult males have been taken to the hospital. One has serious injuries.

Soon after, police responded to a second shooting on Congress Street where police say they found one man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The two shootings, police say, don’t appear to be related.

No additional information on either shooting is available at this time. Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University
7 years since deadly crash involving Georgia Southern University nursing students
7 years since deadly crash involving Georgia Southern University nursing students
New policies for new parents in the Army
Proposed ordinance could change rules for pet owners in Chatham County
Proposed ordinance could change rules for pet owners in Chatham County
FILE PHOTO
Plans to alter several well-known Savannah sites under review by city staff

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Road
Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University
More federal aid than ever is coming to the Palmetto state to help low-income families with...
South Carolina energy aid program swamped with appointments
7 years since deadly crash involving Georgia Southern University nursing students
7 years since deadly crash involving Georgia Southern University nursing students