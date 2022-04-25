Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

35-year-old man arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child porn

Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of...
Christopher Lauderdale, 35, was arrested and book on charges of possession and distribution of child porn.(Fontana Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities in California arrested a man who was accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives with the Fontana Police Department served a search warrant in April 2021 at the home of 35-year-old Christopher Lauderdale in Yucaipa, California.

Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from the home and said Lauderdale was not home during the execution of the search warrant. Detectives discovered evidence indicating Lauderdale may have had access to a child during the search.

Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn...
Officers with the Fontana Police Department arrested Christopher Lauderdale, 35, on child porn charges.(Fontana Police Department)

Lauderdale was located a few days later in Huntington Beach, California, where police say he was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
One person injured in shooting on Nottingham and Robin Hood
One person injured in shooting on Nottingham and Robin Hood
Police lights
Crash closes one northbound lane, one southbound lane of Hwy. 21 near Shanklin Rd. in Burton
Student describes what she heard during shooting at Savannah State University
Student describes what she heard during shooting at Savannah State University
Police lights
Man killed in shooting at Statesboro apartment

Latest News

Peter Harley, a North Carolina grandfather plans to row solo from US to France.
ACROSS THE SEA: 61-year-old man to row solo from US to France
One of the planes plunged to the ground in the Arizona desert.
Pilots speak after mid-air plane swap stunt goes wrong in Arizona
Authorities said kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was found Tuesday. Police earlier...
Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained
The film comes to live in the concert event and features the entire film on a huge screen,...
‘Encanto’ goes on tour with sing-along film concert this summer
The antiviral drug, Remdesivir, can now be given to children as young as 28 days. (CNN, PFIZER)
Remdesivir approved to treat COVID in young children