Businesses are concerned about safety after weekend shootings in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There were a series of shootings across the Coastal Empire over the weekend.

Two people are injured, and one is dead following two separate shootings in downtown Savannah.

The first happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Bay Street.

The second shooting happened about two hours later just before 3 a.m.

Savannah firefighters told police arriving on scene there were two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but only one survived.

The victim who died from his injuries was 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker.

The second shooting police responded to in the early morning hours Sunday happened near the south end of Ellis Square, as bars were closing for the night.

“I was inside of the building trying to get everybody out. And during that time of trying to get everybody out, everybody started running back in. And then I hear shots fired, so I just got my security to get everybody inside, lock the doors,” said Nia Schutz, Manager at Eclipse.

Nia Shutz says shooting incidents like that are a concern for her now, not only for the safety of patrons, but also her and the bar’s staff.

“It sucks that we have to walk out here just worried about someone shooting one day out here,” Schutz said.

The executive director of the Savannah Downtown Business Association says she’s heard concerns about the violent crime from member businesses, too.

“There is a genuine concern from the business community right now that, it feels like there is starting to be an increase of this on the weekend, of this type of incident on the weekends,” Jackie Schott, Executive Director, SDBA said.

Schott says anytime something does happen in Savannah’s downtown corridor, police are quick to communicate with her, passing along any details they can so she can pass that info to her membership.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.