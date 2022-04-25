Businesses see an increase in customers for the Vidalia Onion Festival

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people packed Vidalia for the city’s onion festival. Even though a lot of the events that make up the festival were held at the airport, businesses in downtown Vidalia say they certainly reaped the benefits.

Heather Davis is the owner of General Store 30474. She says the amount of business they had ended up being more than they expected. Although she was prepared with plenty of stock, she says she did still run out of things like onion relish and onion jelly - the ‘Vidalia things.’

Davis says foot traffic started to pick up on Monday. She says she had customers from places like Pennsylvania, Boston and New York. Mayor Roper also saying how exciting it is to see how successful the local businesses were.

“I’m typically out there helping volunteer for the festival, but didn’t get to this year because this store was just overwhelmed with people so that’s just awesome and I think it was great.”

“Our restaurants were packed, our hotels were packed. Gas stations were selling gas left and right. I mean from a revenue standpoint for the city with our SPLOST money I can’t wait to see what these numbers will be,” said Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper.

The onion festival committee members say they originally estimated a one-million-dollar economic impact. However, they now feel that number could be up to $2 million.

