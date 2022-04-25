Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

The City of Beaufort adds three new historic sites

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort’s history is one of a kind in the Lowcountry and, as shown by the national park service, it’s unique on the state level too.

The three sites they’ve now added to this historic network are all within a quarter mile of each other.

“We were founded January 1st, 1863, at the reading of the emancipation proclamation,” Alexander McBride, Senior Pastor, First African Baptist Church said.

This was the first African Baptist Church built by freedmen over 150 years ago.

It’s a crucial part of this area’s history and its pastor says this new recognition is a light that came from darkness.

“During Covid I would come here and have my doors open for anyone that needed personal counseling during that time and it just so happen the park rangers came by with their tour and I would invite them in and give the people a tour of the church,” McBride said.

He says that made its way up the national park service ladder and led to their addition to this historic network. The church’s history on full display.

“Robert Smalls, even though his busy and his grave is at Tabernacle Baptist, he’s a certified and verified member of this church. He was baptized at the church July 5, 1905,” McBride said.

Tabernacle Baptist was the second site added and the home of the man buried there, Robert Smalls, is the third location on the new list.

“The connection, no pun intended, is historic,” McBride says.

Three places tied together through their past, now honored for it moving forward.

The national park service says this designation will allow the stories of these sites to be highlighted and the reconstruction era to be better understood.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Chasstity Rush
‘I was basically left with the clothes on my back,’ Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters

Latest News

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
THE News at 11
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
THE News at 11
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House