The City of Beaufort adds three new historic sites

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort’s history is one of a kind in the Lowcountry and, as shown by the national park service, it’s unique on the state level too.

The three sites they’ve now added to this historic network are all within a quarter mile of each other.

“We were founded January 1st, 1863, at the reading of the emancipation proclamation,” Alexander McBride, Senior Pastor, First African Baptist Church said.

This was the first African Baptist Church built by freedmen over 150 years ago.

It’s a crucial part of this area’s history and its pastor says this new recognition is a light that came from darkness.

“During Covid I would come here and have my doors open for anyone that needed personal counseling during that time and it just so happen the park rangers came by with their tour and I would invite them in and give the people a tour of the church,” McBride said.

He says that made its way up the national park service ladder and led to their addition to this historic network. The church’s history on full display.

“Robert Smalls, even though his busy and his grave is at Tabernacle Baptist, he’s a certified and verified member of this church. He was baptized at the church July 5, 1905,” McBride said.

Tabernacle Baptist was the second site added and the home of the man buried there, Robert Smalls, is the third location on the new list.

“The connection, no pun intended, is historic,” McBride says.

Three places tied together through their past, now honored for it moving forward.

The national park service says this designation will allow the stories of these sites to be highlighted and the reconstruction era to be better understood.

