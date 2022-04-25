Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

City leaders and committee members reflect on the 45th Vidalia Onion Festival

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s 45th Annual Onion Festival is all wrapped up now and they’re already working on how to make things even better for years to come.

When you look back at what transpired here over the last few days, it’s odd to see just how quiet it is today. But overall, city leaders and committee members say this year’s festival blew all of the previous years out of the water.

“It’s something we as committee members will remember for the rest of our lives,” said Jake Cleghorn the vice chair of the Vidalia Onion Festival committee.

Organizers say they had such a big turnout this year due to a combination of factors including beautiful weather, the Lee Brice concert, and the air show featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels.

“This is the biggest onion festival ever on record.”

Chairman of the Onion Festival, Andy Woodruff says preliminary numbers show that they had close to 10,000 people at Friday night’s concert and around 30,000 people at the air show Saturday. This number, he says, was totally unexpected.

“We thought we’d be somewhere around the number of 15,000 probably at a good show.”

Those numbers don’t even include the amount of people at the arts festival and other events in town. This did, however, create an intense traffic jam.

“We had two and a half times our population here,” said Cleghorn.

Vice chair, Jake Cleghorn says they spent roughly 40 hours working out a traffic plan to accommodate the crowds, but they just didn’t imagine a crowd this size.

“The city is not structured in the way to handle that kind of traffic flow. We just had to handle it the best we could.”

Cleghorn, who will be the festival’s chairman next year, says they probably won’t have an air show in 2023 due to the shear effort it takes to put it on. He says it’ll be on a rotating schedule.

“We just don’t want to wear everybody out by doing it every year. Although we would all love to see it happen every year.”

He says they have a lot of momentum coming out of such a successful festival.

{“We’re evaluating now. Who do we get? What is it that people are into? Is it concerts? Is it other entertainment?”

This week the committee will debrief and gather feedback from the community. Cleghorn says at that point they will jump right into planning for next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Chasstity Rush
‘I was basically left with the clothes on my back,’ Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters

Latest News

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
THE News at 11
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
THE News at 11
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House