City leaders and committee members reflect on the 45th Vidalia Onion Festival

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s 45th Annual Onion Festival is all wrapped up now and they’re already working on how to make things even better for years to come.

When you look back at what transpired here over the last few days, it’s odd to see just how quiet it is today. But overall, city leaders and committee members say this year’s festival blew all of the previous years out of the water.

“It’s something we as committee members will remember for the rest of our lives,” said Jake Cleghorn the vice chair of the Vidalia Onion Festival committee.

Organizers say they had such a big turnout this year due to a combination of factors including beautiful weather, the Lee Brice concert, and the air show featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels.

“This is the biggest onion festival ever on record.”

Chairman of the Onion Festival, Andy Woodruff says preliminary numbers show that they had close to 10,000 people at Friday night’s concert and around 30,000 people at the air show Saturday. This number, he says, was totally unexpected.

“We thought we’d be somewhere around the number of 15,000 probably at a good show.”

Those numbers don’t even include the amount of people at the arts festival and other events in town. This did, however, create an intense traffic jam.

“We had two and a half times our population here,” said Cleghorn.

Vice chair, Jake Cleghorn says they spent roughly 40 hours working out a traffic plan to accommodate the crowds, but they just didn’t imagine a crowd this size.

“The city is not structured in the way to handle that kind of traffic flow. We just had to handle it the best we could.”

Cleghorn, who will be the festival’s chairman next year, says they probably won’t have an air show in 2023 due to the shear effort it takes to put it on. He says it’ll be on a rotating schedule.

“We just don’t want to wear everybody out by doing it every year. Although we would all love to see it happen every year.”

He says they have a lot of momentum coming out of such a successful festival.

{“We’re evaluating now. Who do we get? What is it that people are into? Is it concerts? Is it other entertainment?”

This week the committee will debrief and gather feedback from the community. Cleghorn says at that point they will jump right into planning for next year.

