Club Car charitable giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The attention of professional golf is on our area for three weeks every spring - but the impact of the local events can be felt throughout the rest of the year.

Later today, organizers of the Club Car Championship will reveal how much money they will be distributing to local charities from the proceeds of this year’s tournament.

The golf is exciting and having a pro tournament in town is sort of validation for Savannah. But the end result is always what the tournament does for the community and several non-profit organizations it supports.

That is the PGA Tour model everywhere - and it is what the Korn Ferry Tour does here.

