Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Club Car charitable giving

By Tim Guidera
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The attention of professional golf is on our area for three weeks every spring - but the impact of the local events can be felt throughout the rest of the year.

Later today, organizers of the Club Car Championship will reveal how much money they will be distributing to local charities from the proceeds of this year’s tournament.

The golf is exciting and having a pro tournament in town is sort of validation for Savannah. But the end result is always what the tournament does for the community and several non-profit organizations it supports.

That is the PGA Tour model everywhere - and it is what the Korn Ferry Tour does here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Source: WTOC
Fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Road
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Police lights
Man killed in shooting at Statesboro apartment
Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University

Latest News

Maestro Peter Shannon conducting the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Philharmonic announces 2022-2023 schedule
Club Car charitable giving
Club Car charitable giving
Artfest returns to Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival