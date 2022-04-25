Crash closes all northbound lanes, one southbound lane of Hwy. 21 near Shanklin Rd. in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A crash in Highway 21 and Shanklin Road has all northbound and the left southbound lane of Highway 21 closed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic traveling southbound Highway 21 will be redirected down Shanklin Road.

Deputies are directing northbound traffic around the crash through the southbound lane.

