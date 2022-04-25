Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Crash closes all northbound lanes, one southbound lane of Hwy. 21 near Shanklin Rd. in Burton

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A crash in Highway 21 and Shanklin Road has all northbound and the left southbound lane of Highway 21 closed, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic traveling southbound Highway 21 will be redirected down Shanklin Road.

Deputies are directing northbound traffic around the crash through the southbound lane.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Source: WTOC
Fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Road
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Police lights
Man killed in shooting at Statesboro apartment
Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University

Latest News

If you live or work in Effingham County, you know that in some areas at certain times of the...
Effingham Co. commissioners asking public to share thoughts on traffic solutions at meeting Thursday night
Police lights
5 people injured in Liberty Co. crash
No injuries reported after train, semi crash on Marine Terminal Drive
Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection
Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection