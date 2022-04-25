Sky Cams
Designs wanted for Savannah To-Go Cup program

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search is on for designs for the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s inaugural Savannah To-Go Cup program.

Submissions are being accepted now through May 11th.

The winning artist will will have their artwork displayed on 50,000 aluminum to-go cups like these and get a thousand dollar cash prize.

Those to-go cups, donning the winning design, will be distributed to Savannah Downtown Business Association member businesses this summer.

The contest is open to anyone living in Chatham County, and the theme is ‘the beauty of Savannah.’

“We left it broad because we’ve seen the creativity that exists here...that can mean something different to everybody. So from the submissions we’ve seen so far, it’s been everything from big, bold, bright, beautiful colors...to illustrations of an azalea or an oak tree or different images of Savannah,” said Jackie Schott with the Savannah Downtown Business Association.

Schott says they’re encouraging artists to submit three designs, because all of the submissions will be considered for future orders of cups. Once the first order of 50,000 aluminum cups are distributed, a new batch will be ordered and feature a new design.

You can find all of the design requirements and specifications on the SDBA website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

