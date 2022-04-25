Sky Cams
Freddie Falcon visits Metter students before the yearly milestone test

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Elementary school students across the peach state will soon be taking the annual Georgia Milestones tests.

The scores help evaluate how well schools and school districts teach their students.

One school got a visitor Monday with a special message to get kids ready.

Metter students got a pep talk before the Milestone tests from a special guest who didn’t say a word.

Freddie Falcon came for a pep rally prior to elementary school students starting the annual Georgia Milestones standardized tests.

Besides the music and fun, Freddie urged them to sack the tests. That means getting sleep, arriving for school on time, checking their answers and keeping their cool.

The visit happened when fifth grader Kendall Mincey read Freddie Falcon’s children’s book months ago in the library.

“I saw in it where he said he can do school appearances. So that’s when I told Ms. Heather, and she told me, he’s coming on Monday,” Kendall Mincey said.

His teacher and student teacher started the ball rolling.

Freddie and his team say this is one of their rare trips out of the Atlanta area but loved the excitement.

Freddie says if the students follow the game plan, they can sack the test.

