Georgia’s voter registration deadline for May Primary is April 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are officially one month away from Election Day and if you’re not registered to vote yet, time is ticking.

Monday is the final day Georgia residents can register to vote in the upcoming May Primary Election. Counties can also begin mailing absentee ballots on Monday.

The May 24 Primary includes the big race for governor. Republicans have five candidates to choose from, including Governor Brian Kemp and former Senator David Perdue, with Democrat Stacey Abrams running uncontested.

Other races include lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

“If you love politics, this is it, this is a big deal,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton Commission Chairman. “It is huge not only for Georgia voters but specifically Fulton County and the reason for that the eyes and ears of the world are going to be on Fulton County once again because of what happened in 2020.”

Chairman Pitts says don’t get left behind and make sure you can get your vote in.

“Before you can vote, you must get registered to vote,” Pitts said.

You can register to vote online or by mail here. You can also check to see if you’re already registered to vote on the Secretary of State’s website here.

Last day to register to vote in the May Primary: April 25

Earliest day absentee ballots can be mailed: April 25

Early voting (in-person and absentee): Starts May 2

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 7

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 8

Final day to submit absentee ballot application: May 13

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14

Optional Sunday voting (check with your county/polling place): May 15

Election Day: May 24

Runoff day, if needed: June 21

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.