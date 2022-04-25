Sky Cams
Mask are optional for some at Evans Memorial Hospital

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A drop in COVID patients is causing some area hospitals to revise their masking policies.

Staff at Evans Memorial Hospital say it has been almost two months since they’ve had a COVID admission meaning mask wearing for some is now optional.

For staff who are vaccinated at the hospital masks are no longer required.

Hospital leadership says less than 5% of staff is unvaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

Officials also say that patients and visitors no longer have to mask up when coming to the hospital or physician’s office.

The hospital says it’s experienced a less than .5% positivity rate over the last 60 days.

But the new masking guidelines are flexible.

Staff say that if the region sees a 50% increase in cases, leadership will immediately re-instate required masking.

But some staff say they’re happy the masks are gone for now.

“We’ve been two and a half years wearing these masks and it’s kind of neat not having them on anymore. Some of us didn’t even realize what others looked like. So, it’s very refreshing. Some coworkers put masks together on a desk and we took a little symbolic picture, and we were thinking that maybe sometime in the future we’d have a mask burning party,” Monica Pachecodiez said.

Hospital staff say the decision is in line with policy changes at other hospitals in the area similar to Evans Memorial.

Hospital staff are still recommending the use of masks as a preventative measure. and for any staff member that isn’t covid vaccinated, they’ll still be required to wear a mask in all areas where direct patient care is provided.

