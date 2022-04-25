Multi-million-dollar budget allows Beaufort County Sheriff’s office employees to get a raise

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff says there are around five thousand job vacancies across South Carolina law enforcement agencies.

A multi-million-dollar budget surplus is allowing all county employees to get a raise, including those at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, where Sheriff P.J. Tanner says this increase in wages is huge for his office.

“The 5% cost of living increase that the county approved, it was almost imperative, we were at that point,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said.

He says that’s because of how tough it was to hire at the old salary base but says especially through the pandemic these employees deserved more.

“This office never closed at any time during the battle of Covid-19,” Tanner said.

He says they’re already seeing an uptick in applications from then and there will also be COVID bonuses of $150 per month worked for those here through the pandemic’s peaks.

“These guys and gals worked their butts off. They exposed themselves to a lot, they exposed themselves to a lot at work and took the risk of bringing that exposure back home to their families, so I thought it was a great opportunity for the employees to hear from the county ‘here’s a little bonus for the hard work that you did,” Tanner said.

Sheriff Tanner says back in January of this year the starting salary for employees was $41,000 and says come May, when these changes take effect, that number will rise to $50,000 a year, a number he’s proud of.

