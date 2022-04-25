Neighbors near shooting at Robin Hood and Nottingham Dr. say it’s rare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents say it’s a rare occasion for this neighborhood as remnants of crime scene tape is still on the corner of Robin Hood and Nottingham Dr. where a 26-year-old was the victim of a life threatening shooting.

Chatham County Police were out talking to neighbors. They say the victim is alive and was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

They do not have a suspect in custody.

Before the shooting, Police they were told by witness a man wearing all black was carrying a gun in the area.

Living in the neighborhood for about 33 years Felecisa Thomas says the shooting comes as a surprise.

“That’s very rare. We don’t have shootings around here cause we pay too much money to live in this spot around here but it shouldn’t have happened anywhere and I’m sorry about the young man getting hurt but I know he didn’t live around here.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

