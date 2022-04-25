Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Neighbors near shooting at Robin Hood and Nottingham Dr. say it’s rare

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents say it’s a rare occasion for this neighborhood as remnants of crime scene tape is still on the corner of Robin Hood and Nottingham Dr. where a 26-year-old was the victim of a life threatening shooting.

Chatham County Police were out talking to neighbors. They say the victim is alive and was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

They do not have a suspect in custody.

Before the shooting, Police they were told by witness a man wearing all black was carrying a gun in the area.

Living in the neighborhood for about 33 years Felecisa Thomas says the shooting comes as a surprise.

“That’s very rare. We don’t have shootings around here cause we pay too much money to live in this spot around here but it shouldn’t have happened anywhere and I’m sorry about the young man getting hurt but I know he didn’t live around here.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Chasstity Rush
‘I was basically left with the clothes on my back,’ Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters

Latest News

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
THE News at 11
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
THE News at 11
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district