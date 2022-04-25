One person injured in shooting on Nottingham and Robin Hood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department are investigating a shooting on Nottingham and Robin Hood.

The shooting took place around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

They say one person was taken to the hospital.

As of now no one is in custody.

Nottingham and Robin Hood are closed while investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

