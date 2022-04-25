Proud to be a Farmer: Steve Durrence

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Onions are currently being harvested and distributed across the county.

Only a select few get the chance to grow this hot commodity. One farmer has been growing this special crop since the 80′s.

“Yup, that’s what we want,” said Steve Durrence

Steve Durrence has been farming in Tattnall County his entire life. His farm is one of the smaller producers of Vidalia Onions, growing 75 acres this season.

But just because Durrence has a smaller plot, doesn’t mean his crop doesn’t have a big reach across the country.

“All over the United States. All the way to California, New York and Maine. Everywhere,” said Durrence

There’s no doubt that Vidalia onions have a global reach, what truly makes them special are the small communities they’re grown in, such as Steve’s hometown of Reidsville, Georgia.

“I was raised in it, it is the community you are in lots of times, people and your friends and how you were raised. I was truly blessed to be raised where I am at, there is no better place than right here,” said Durrence.

It’s not all just all about Vidalia Onions for the Durrence family. While onions are being taken out of some fields, they’re already prepping for the next round of crops.

“Right now, we are trying to get corn dirt ready behind the onions and get all of our corn in before the planting date is up so we can get started on our soybeans and peanuts,” said Durrence.

When WTOC asked Steve how long he wanted to keep his farm going, he made it clear he has no plans of slowing down.

“65 more, I don’t think I’ll make it. But I have a daughter, sons and son-in-law that has come along so we will see. So we will just have to go from there and see how it works out,” said Durrence.

No matter who takes care of Durrence’s land in the future doesn’t change the fact that Steve can look back on the last 65 year and be proud of the work that has already been completed.

“I’ve been truly blessed to do what I love doing all of my life,” said Durrence

