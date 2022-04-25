Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Spider monkey with ‘Batman’ markings born at Florida zoo

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of...
Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.(Brevard Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – A spider monkey was born with “Batman” markings at the Brevard Zoo in Florida.

The mark on its face looks like the “bat-signal” -- the silhouette of a bat extending its wings. It’s used to call Batman when the bad guys are stirring up trouble in Gotham City.

Zookeepers aren’t sure yet if it’s a boy or girl, but the little one is doing well.

Black spider monkeys are classified as vulnerable to extinction because of the destruction of tropical rainforests and hunting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Source: WTOC
Fatal pedestrian crash on Ogeechee Road
Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Cayce.
Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations
Police lights
Man killed in shooting at Statesboro apartment
Heavy police presence at Savannah State University
GBI investigating overnight shooting at Savannah State University

Latest News

The Russians bombed Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, leaving buildings damaged.
Russian missiles strike Kharkiv as war in Ukraine continues
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child
Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police searching for missing child in Wisconsin