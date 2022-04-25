Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Statesboro apartment

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting at the Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road.

This all happened in the breezeway of Building L. Police have arrested 32-year-old Chaz Burgest on charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was asked to locate and arrest Burgest after a warrant was issued. Burgest turned himself in on Tuesday to the Statesboro Police Department.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing. The firearm believed to have been used in the homicide has also been recovered.

Meanwhile, one concerned neighbor says it bothered her where and when this happened.

Plenty of people were outside in front yards and parking lots of Pinewood Manor around 6:30 Saturday evening. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified heard what she thought were shots.

“We heard the screaming and yelling and then all the cops started flying in here.”

Police found 26 year old De’onta Trowel-Mosteller shot and killed. Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins says they tried to question people who said they were nearby, but found few willing to give police any information.

“Unfortunately, the neighborhoods aren’t going to improve and get safer without the public’s cooperation on that.”

This marks the first shooting at this complex in 10 years. The neighbor says she’s always felt safe here.

“I’m really glad that they do try to make sure their stuff is in working order and that they can pretty much see anything out here.”

Akins urges anyone with information to contact Statesboro Police. You can do that anonymously by phone, online, or social media.

