Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Statesboro apartment

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting at the Pinewood Manor Apartments on Packinghouse Road.

This all happened in the breezeway of Building L. Police have arrested 32-year-old Chaz Burgest on charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was asked to locate and arrest Burgest after a warrant was issued. Burgest turned himself in on Tuesday to the Statesboro Police Department.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing. The firearm believed to have been used in the homicide has also been recovered.

Meanwhile, one concerned neighbor says it bothered her where and when this happened.

Plenty of people were outside in front yards and parking lots of Pinewood Manor around 6:30 Saturday evening. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified heard what she thought were shots.

“We heard the screaming and yelling and then all the cops started flying in here.”

Police found 26 year old De’onta Trowel-Mosteller shot and killed. Statesboro Police Captain Jared Akins says they tried to question people who said they were nearby, but found few willing to give police any information.

“Unfortunately, the neighborhoods aren’t going to improve and get safer without the public’s cooperation on that.”

This marks the first shooting at this complex in 10 years. The neighbor says she’s always felt safe here.

“I’m really glad that they do try to make sure their stuff is in working order and that they can pretty much see anything out here.”

Akins urges anyone with information to contact Statesboro Police. You can do that anonymously by phone, online, or social media.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Chasstity Rush
‘I was basically left with the clothes on my back,’ Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire

Latest News

Spring Spruce-Up Part 5
Spring Spruce-Up Part 4
Spring Spruce-Up Part 3
Spring Spruce-Up Part 2
Spring Spruce-Up Part 1