Student describes what she heard during shooting at Savannah State University

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was kind of devastating cause I actually I did want to go and I knew people that were actually there.”

Brianna Batten tuned in to a stream of an event meant to be a celebration.

“All of a sudden you saw it go black and then he came back to the phone and he was on the ground and I had to put together what was going on.”

Batten quickly pieced together a shooting was breaking out where many of her friends were.

“We heard people screaming running that’s all we saw on the phone until he came back.”

The stadium packed for the long anticipated Greek event.

“It was kind of like they messed it up for everybody and I wanted to make sure everybody was safe because a lot of people were there. The whole stadium was packed out full of people. You didn’t know who it was so it was kind of heartbreaking and confusing to seeing what was going on because you didn’t know what was going on because I wasn’t there,” said Batten.

SSU leaders say no students were involved or injured. Batten says she’s most upset that people who don’t go to her school ruined an event meant to bring people together.

“It was a little more heartbreaking because since you’re not a student it’s like these are people’s kids and your ruining somebody’s special moment especially what was going on. It’s kind of like you could have took it somewhere else and it’s heartbreaking to the students because we were all excited for it just as much as them.”

It’s not the first time Savannah State has had a shooting but Batten says the culture felt much safer.

“That’s what’s heartbreaking, we were actually doing good. We were having more events on campus. They were starting to let people on campus.”

She’s noticed more security measures on campus since Friday night.

“For my safety, I’m not too concerned but I am a little more aware of my surroundings now when I go out.”

Because a night meant to be special resulted in unnecessary violence.

“and it’s heartbreaking to the students because we were all excited for it just as much as them.”

Police still don’t know who was responsible for the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
'I was basically left with the clothes on my back,' Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
'Happy beyond belief', Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district
'Happy beyond belief', Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House