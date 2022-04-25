Sunshine and warm temperatures ahead after patchy fog clears

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will develop throughout the morning commute with temperatures starting out in the upper 50s to lower 60s at daybreak. What fog develops will dissipate by mid-morning, leaving plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the day.

After patchy fog this morning, sunshine takes over with highs in the mid 80s! pic.twitter.com/tYpmWJ01sb — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 25, 2022

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 4:31AM I 0.7′ 11:00AM I 7.2′ 4:54PM

Temperatures will quickly warm up Monday morning with 70s around already by mid-morning and lower 80s by lunchtime. A southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour will be around throughout the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s away from the coastline, where highs will reach the upper 70s. If you can, get outside and enjoy the evening, temperatures will still be in the 70s at sunset.

A few areas of fog will be possible again on Tuesday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees at daybreak. The majority of our day will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moves in after sunset, bringing a slight chance of rain with it late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Most of us will miss out on the rain.

Wednesday morning will be mild with lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Thursday will be cooler with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Some inland communities could even briefly drop into the upper 40s! Dry weather continues throughout the work week with temperatures gradually warming back up through the weekend.

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is only a slight chance of rain on Sunday, so another great weekend for outdoor plans is on the way!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

