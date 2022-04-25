The U.S. Small Business Administration announces new loans for storm victims

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - As the recovery continues in Bryan County new financial help is available for those who need it.

Starting Tuesday staff from the small business administration will be at the Pembroke Police Department to help residents and businesses affected by that tornado apply for those loans and many who have been affected say that financial help is much needed.

Harry Bostic looks over what is left of his son’s home.

He said he nearly lost his son who he affectionately calls papa when he saw this month’s tornado leave his house a total loss.

“I said papa where you at and he still wouldn’t say nothing. I said Barb I think they’re gone; I really think they’re gone because everything is crushed down on them,” Harry Bostic, Tornado Survivor said.

Harry was able to pull his son out of the rubble and he is now recovering.

But even though the storm is gone the struggles to recover remain.

“Just get myself back on my feet and a car, and get my family back together and buy food,” Bostic said.

But now help is available for people like Harry affected by that storm.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced new loans for those affected by those storms.

The long-term low-interest loans are available for both residents and business.

“Homeowners and renters could qualify for up to $40,000 for personal property losses. That would include things like automobiles,” Jack Camp said.

The small business association is urging anyone in need of a loan to come to their outreach center which opens Tuesday at the Pembroke Police Station.

“The easiest thing to do is to go down to the center and get one on one assistance with one of our representatives there that can walk you through the process,” Camp said.

While many are trying to grapple with the financial struggles of rebuilding the Small Business Administration says the loans are a good bet for those affected.

“When we offer you a loan, it’s really a good deal. Our interest rates for a homeowner can be less than 1.5% which is very hard to find nowadays,” Camp said.

“It’s been hard getting back on my feet, but a loan would help out 100%,” Bostic said.

The deadline to apply for property damage is June 21, 2022, while those seeking economic injury assistance have until January 23, 2023, to apply.

Bryan County residents and businesses are the primary focus of the loan, people in other areas are also able to apply.

Businesses and residents affected by the tornadoes and storms on April 5-6 in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans and Liberty counties are eligible to apply for the Small Business Administration loan at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s.”

Business hours are as follows Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center closes permanently May 12 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.