Volunteers needed for Memorial Day display

Flags for the Fallen honors the 26,000 members of the Mighty Eighth killed in WWII
By Sam Bauman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day is just over a month away.

But over at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, they’re already busy getting ready and they’re asking for your help setting up one of their most powerful displays.

“It is breathtaking. It was a little over whelming for pretty much everyone who visited,” said the Director of Advancement for National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Pearl Fyderek.

‘Flags for the Fallen’ pays tribute to the 26-thousand members of the Eighth Air Force who lost their lives in WWII.

“It fills the garden; it is a sea of flags. It’s just a reminder that each one of those flags was a life. It was a son, a brother, a father, a person, an American, a hero who gave their life,” says Fyderek.

Paying their respect and keeping their memories alive.

“For us here at the museum, you know, that’s part of our mission, remembering these heroes. This is just one way to do that and it’s a visual touching way to do it,” Fyderek said.

Of course, planting 26-thousand flags takes many hands and a little time.

“It only took, I say only,” laughs Fyderek, “it only took about a day and a half with hundreds of people doing it.”

That’s why they’re putting out the call for help now.

“We need people to put them in and then on the 31st (of May) we need people to help take them out,” Fyderek says.

Which means they’ll once again need hundreds willing to volunteer their time.

“I don’t know that there is ever, ever going to be such a thing as too many volunteers,” said Fyderek.

A small price to pay, to honor those who paid it all.

If you’d like to sign up to volunteer with the Flags for the Fallen click here.

