Baby formula shortage affecting parents, Savannah pediatricians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’re seeing frustrated parents.”

Three lines of major baby formula brand Similac were recalled in February, causing a chain reaction in what is now a formula shortage.

It’s pushed many parents to switch their child’s formula brand which Dr. Ben Spitalnick with Pediatric Associates of Savannah says can be quite the inconvenience.

“When a baby who’s doing well on a formula has to switch, it’s a frustrating time,” Dr. Spitalnick said. “A baby when they switch formulas, even if it’s one that is equally as nutritionally good, will have sometimes some constipation, some fussy-ness, some symptoms that are apart of transition, which are okay, but for a parent they’re frustrating.”

He said they typically give mothers samples of baby formula but their shelves look like the stores, filled with Enfamil while Similac shelves are empty.

“Babies who need to switch formulas, it’s nice to have the first couple of cans available so the parent can feel comfortable with the switch before they have to buy it,” Spitalnick said. “We don’t quite have as many samples as we used to.

And with many parents needing to make a switch, other brands that weren’t recalled are also running low in stores.

“So it’s hard to tell a parent what’s going to be constantly available,” Spitalnick said.

But, he said there is an end to this in sight.

“We do hope that formula supplies are consistently replenished, both the company that had the recall and the ones that didn’t have a recall should all be catching up very soon,” Spitalnick said.

If the recall means a change for you, he says to consult your pediatrician about which one will be best for your little one.

