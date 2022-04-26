Sky Cams
Bryan Co. tornado victims can apply for low interest loans at the Pembroke Police Station

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Small Business Association set up a shop at the Pembroke Police Station on Railroad Street.

Some say these loans are crucial to getting back on their feet.

Those affected by the tornadoes that struck in Bryan County and elsewhere throughout the coastal empire are eligible to apply for the low interest long-term loans.

Homeowners could receive up to 200,000 dollars in uninsured losses and businesses could receive up to 2 million dollars.

Business owners and residents came to apply including one woman who owns a furniture store and laundromat in town.

She said any amount of money at this point would help amid concerns of rising construction costs.

“It’ll free up some money so I can continue to do business and not have to take my money that I rebuy furniture with and keep my laundry business afloat to instead buy lumber for the reconstruction of these buildings,” Carla Nelson, Business Owner said.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center will shut down on May 12.

If you aren’t able to make it to the center in Pembroke, you can also apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration’s website.

