Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Major changes could be coming to the Savannah State Farmers Market.

The farmers market, located on Highway 80, is a year-around market that has locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Local state leaders want to expand the market.

Savannah Representative Carl Gilliard hosted a planning meeting today.

Gillard says the farmers market has been doing okay, but they want to make it better.

Some ideas include bringing in more retailers and adding a commercial kitchen.

“Today is important because we want to get additional input from Garden City the City of Savannah from the community this is a state market and people have to know this market is for the entire state and for Chatham county your talking about all the municipalities,” said Representative Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says they plan to release more details about their plan in the following weeks.

