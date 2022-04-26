Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes

Larry Anaico Johnson
Larry Anaico Johnson(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Larry Anaico Johnson. Charges against Johnson include armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft.

Anyone with information should call the the Chatham County Police Department at 912.651.4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

