Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County police department are looking for two people in connection with two separate shoplifting incidents.
The first suspect is a black female, and the first incident took place April 8 at Sister’s Beauty located on 5918 Ogeechee Road.
The next incident happened on April 19 at Liquor Market on 5990A Ogeechee Road, and the second suspect is a white female.
According to police, the suspect was using a silver Toyota Camry with a stolen Georgia tag PBE7314.
Chatham County police would like anyone with information to contact them at 912-651-4717.
Click here to submit an online tip.
