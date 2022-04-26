Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County police department are looking for two people in connection with two separate shoplifting incidents.

The first suspect is a black female, and the first incident took place April 8 at Sister’s Beauty located on 5918 Ogeechee Road.

The next incident happened on April 19 at Liquor Market on 5990A Ogeechee Road, and the second suspect is a white female.

According to police, the suspect was using a silver Toyota Camry with a stolen Georgia tag PBE7314.

Chatham County police would like anyone with information to contact them at 912-651-4717.

