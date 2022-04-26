Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids

File photo
File photo(File photo)
By LINDSEY TANNER
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/KMOV) -- A puzzling outbreak of sudden liver disease in nearly 200 children has health authorities in several countries racing to find answers.

The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin. The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. At least one child died; several have required liver transplants. Cases include children aged 1 month to 16 years.

Most cases have occurred in Europe. U.S. cases have been reported in Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina and doctors have been told to be on the lookout.

Illinois officials said there have been three severe cases, with one of those children needing a liver transplant. Of the children infected in Illinois, none of them were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Illinois doctors.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.

Latest News