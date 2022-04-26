The FDA approves a new COVID detection device

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be a lot easier for those going to large events to get tested for COVID 19.

The Food and Drug Association approved the first COVID breath test that gives the quickest results of any other test so far.

The device is like the size of a suitcase.

The first COVID breath test developed by InspectIR Systems can tell if you’re COVID positive or negative in about three minutes.

Memorial Health Doctors say it probably won’t be available everywhere because of its size.

Having to stick a swab up your nose whether at home or at a clinic isn’t the most comfortable feeling and large events ask that you provide negative COVID results before entering.

While it won’t be available at Memorial Health, Doctor Stephen Thacker at the hospital says it will most likely be used at places that need to test multiple people quickly like at concerts, festivals, or on transportation. It identifies chemical mixtures to detect COVID 19.

Dr. Thacker says it’s about 90 percent effective.

“Test results on that are about three minutes in turnaround, so you might use it at large venues and maybe transportation environments so for me I just look at as another resource when we’re trying to solve for how do we test people and keep people well and healthy as they move through our communities,” Dr. Stephen Thacker said.

While it is approved for FDA emergency use, we are not sure when it may be available.

