Growth, the main topic of Effingham ‘State of the County Breakfast’

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday state, county and city leaders met with residents of Effingham County for their annual ‘State of the County Breakfast.’

Coming together to look back at where they’ve been and plan ahead for where they’d like to see the county go.

“As a people if we have issues among us it’s usually because of a communication breakdown. So, opportunities like this provide us the chance to meet and share together,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee.

Aside from enjoying a meal together, it was a chance for leaders and community members across Effingham County to get together and talk.

“We’re poised for tremendous growth, but we want it to be directed and guided by the residents and leaders in Effingham County,” said Andy Cripps with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce

Naturally growth and how to deal with it was a big topic.

“Obviously housing is going to come, residential development is going to come. We need to be really, really smart as to where it goes geographically,” said Springfield City Manager Matt Morris.

The breakfast bringing in state leaders as well, to dig deeper into issues caused by that growth like traffic.

“That’s why I’m here today is to share with our group here in Effingham County what we’re already doing, what they see visually, but also what’s in the works to be in the future,” said GDOT State Transportation Board member Ann Purcell.

Touting projects like the Effingham Parkway, while pointing to the hope of future work to relieve traffic on highway 21.

Although the county is seeing a boom in residents, it hasn’t quite translated into employment.

“As you go down the road now you see businesses needing help, well, we’re in that same boat,” said Chief Deputy for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Richard Bush.

The County Sheriff’s Office right now is down nearly 30 employees, “and I don’t like to say that, but I need to say that,” Bush says.

So, while it wasn’t all good news it was an opportunity to learn and for those who came to do that, it would seem they left feeling confident where things are headed.

“I think the state of Effingham County is amazing and Effingham County is going great places,” said Henry Walker who attended Tuesday’s breakfast.

